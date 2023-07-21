EU supports independent Russian media

Brussels 21.07.2023 “The systematic crackdown against the civil society in Russia continues. State Duma has recently adopted draft law introducing criminal liability for citizens’ participation in activities of any foreign or international non-governmental organisation not registered by the Ministry of Justice. It also further restricts interaction with the so-called “foreign agents”” read the statement by the spokesperson on restricting and criminalising contacts with foreign NGOs and so-called “foreign agents”.

“These amendments aim at further intimidating and persecuting independent and critical voices in the Russian society and isolating Russian people from the rest of the world.

“The EU calls on Russian authorities to stop the unfounded repression and to respect Russia’s own constitution and adhere to its obligations under international law, including in the field of human rights and freedoms.

“The EU stands in solidarity with those Russians who want to see an open and democratic Russia, and with those who want Russia to end its illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine. The EU will continue to support Russian independent media, civil society and human rights defenders inside and outside Russia”.

