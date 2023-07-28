Kuwait: EU regrets executions of five prisoners

Brussels 28.07.2023 “The European Union regrets the execution of five individuals in Kuwait today, including one person on drug-related offences, and notes with concern the increasing use of capital punishment in the country, following the executions of last November” the European External Action Service spokesperson statement reads.

#Kuwait: The European Union regrets the execution of five individuals. As a matter of principle the EU strongly opposes the death penalty at all times and in all circumstances. https://t.co/dTMtyLMutn — Nabila Massrali (@NabilaEUspox) July 27, 2023

“As a matter of principle, the European Union strongly opposes the death penalty at all times and in all circumstances. It is an inhumane punishment, which has been proven ineffective as a deterrent to crime and represents a denial of the fundamental right to life and human dignity.

“The European Union will continue to work for the abolition of the death penalty in the few remaining countries that still apply it.