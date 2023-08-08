Cats: International Day Celebration!

Brussels 08.08.2023 Did you know that over 25% of homes have a pet cat? While some cats can be aloof, furry felines make for wonderful and affectionate pets. Cats are low-maintenance creatures that can bring their owners years of love and comfort.

There’s no better way to celebrate cats than with International Cat Day. Some cats might think that every day should be devoted to them. However, there’s one day set aside each year that’s specifically devoted to our whiskered pals.

Whether you’re a cat owner or a cat admirer, there are many ways you can celebrate the holiday. This guide will discuss everything you need to know about International Kitty Day and how your company can promote it.

Cats were worshipped as gods in ancient times, and many modern-day felines still follow that same practice. International Cat Day was founded in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). It’s held on August 8.

IFAW is one of the biggest animal conservation and welfare charities. The goals of the organization are to do the following:

– Rescue animals

– Safeguard animal populations

– Advocate for more animal protection

– Preserve habitats

The mission for this special day for cats is to raise awareness about the animal. People can learn about the different ways they can protect and help cats and kittens.

Other than hosting a party for your cat and giving them presents, you can honor International Cat day by adopting a cat from a local shelter. You can also encourage others to adopt from shelters instead of pet stores. Additionally, you could attend a class on feline health and care.

The European Union (EU) has one of the most comprehensive set of rules in the world on animal welfare.

These rules reflect the five freedoms contained in the Council of Europe’s Convention for the Protection of Animals kept for Farming Purposes:

freedom from hunger and thirst;

freedom from discomfort;

freedom from pain, injury and disease;

freedom to express normal behaviour;

freedom from fear and distress.

Article 13 of the EU Treaty on the Functioning of the EU stipulates that, as sentient beings, full regard should be paid to animals’ welfare requirements.

Since 1974, when the first EU legislation on animal welfare was adopted, animal welfare requirements have evolved based on sound scientific knowledge, improving the quality of animals’ lives in accordance with citizens’ expectations and market demands.

Cats, unlike humans, can see ultraviolet light. This might explain why they sometimes seem intrigued by things that are invisible to our eyes. Ever noticed your cat staring at something you can't see? They might just be seeing the unseen!

Today, animal welfare is at the heart of sustainability, as a good level of animal welfare is linked to less antibiotic use, healthier animals entering the food chain and reduced transmission of diseases from animals to people.