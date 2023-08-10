Ecuador: EU condemns Villavicencio assassination

Brussels 10.08.2023 “The European Union condemns in the strongest terms the assassination of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. This tragic act of violence is also an attack against the institutions and democracy in Ecuador” reads the statement by EU High Representative Josep Borrell on the assassination of the Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

The assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio is tragic act of violence. The EU reiterates full commitment to support the Ecuadorian democracy and help efforts to ensure peaceful democratic elections. We stand with #Ecuador in fight against violence. https://t.co/Ij4ZQN6yBW — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 10, 2023

“The EU expresses its solidarity with the Ecuadorian government and people, in particular the family of Mr Villavicencio, in this difficult time. The perpetrators and organisers of this heinous crime must be brought to justice. In addition, strong protection measures of all the electoral candidates are crucial in order to ensure a free democratic electoral process.

Outraged protesters rallied outside the clinic where Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio died after he was shot at a campaign event hours earlier. His killing comes just ten days before Ecuador is due to head to the polls https://t.co/kHnMboKo2K pic.twitter.com/nkvaj0Wxbv — Reuters (@Reuters) August 10, 2023

“The EU reiterates its full commitment to support the Ecuadorian democracy and help efforts to ensure peaceful democratic elections. An EU electoral expert mission is currently in Ecuador and following closely the electoral process.

Fernando Villavicencio a few days ago: "Here I am Mrs. Luisa González, they have told me to wear a (bulletproof) vest but here I am in a sweaty shirt, let the drug lords come, let the hitmen and vaccinators come." pic.twitter.com/TdgNTtcn2X — 𝕏 (@AlertChannel) August 10, 2023

“The EU stands with Ecuador in its fight against the worsening violence by organised crime and will continue its cooperation with the Ecuadorian authorities to address this huge challenge, including in the framework of our recent memorandum of understanding”.

A 60-day state of emergency takes force in Ecuador as several presidential candidates suspended their campaigns following the killing of Fernando Villavicencio https://t.co/ja2Q3JqGKw — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 10, 2023