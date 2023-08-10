Ecuador: EU condemns Villavicencio assassination

Brussels 10.08.2023 “The European Union condemns in the strongest terms the assassination of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. This tragic act of violence is also an attack against the institutions and democracy in Ecuador” reads the statement by EU High Representative Josep Borrell on the assassination of the Ecuador presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.
“The EU expresses its solidarity with the Ecuadorian government and people, in particular the family of Mr Villavicencio, in this difficult time. The perpetrators and organisers of this heinous crime must be brought to justice. In addition, strong protection measures of all the electoral candidates are crucial in order to ensure a free democratic electoral process.
“The EU reiterates its full commitment to support the Ecuadorian democracy and help efforts to ensure peaceful democratic elections. An EU electoral expert mission is currently in Ecuador and following closely the electoral process.
“The EU stands with Ecuador in its fight against the worsening violence by organised crime and will continue its cooperation with the Ecuadorian authorities to address this huge challenge, including in the framework of our recent memorandum of understanding”.