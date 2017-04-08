Stockholm attack – Uzbek arrested

Last night it was reported that the suspected attacker was a 39-year-old father-of-four from Uzbekistan. The arrest was a result of a nationwide manhunt by police after issued a photograph of a lightly bearded man wearing a hooded top whom they wished to question in connection with the attack, which happened at around 2.45pm local time in Stockholm.

.@BuzzFeedWorld Another Central Asia jihadi: Swedish paper @Aftonbladet says male arrested in Stockholm attack is of Uzbek origin and an ISIS supporter. — Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) April 8, 2017

Some reports suggested he had previously posted jihad propaganda on his Facebook page and had images of people injured in the explosion at the Boston Marathon in April 2013.

Among the prohibited extremist organizations in Uzbekistan are the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) – a militant group aiming to establish a Islamic state under Sharia law; and pan-Islamists international organisations as the Hizb ut-Tahrir Movement and the derived from it Akromiya. Initially IMU had close ties with Taliban in Afghanistan, declaring themselves as allies of Al-Qaeda. Since 2015 their leaders publically proclaimed the alliance with Islamic State (Deash). The IMU militants are active in the north of Afgahnistan, surviving a decade of NATO-led anti-terrorist operation.