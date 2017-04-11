News Ticker

EU sceptic about new anti-Russian measures

Posted on April 11, 2017

Britain and America have failed to win immediate support from European allies for new sanctions on Russia following the chemical weapons attack in Syria.

Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, propelled the idea a G7 meeting of foreign ministers of punitive measures against Moscow, but could not win the backing he expected from Germany, Italy, and some other members European Union.

British officials insisted that targeted sanctions are still on the table, but that moving forward with them would have to wait for a full investigation  into an attack in Idlib, claimed to be ‘chemical’.

The Russian President announced that Russia will officially turn to the UN in the Hague for an investigation of the chemical weapons’ use in Idlib.  Moscow has dismissed suggestions that the Syrian government that it backs could be behind the attack in Idlib province.

 

