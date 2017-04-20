News Ticker

Moscow for ‘politically important’ dialog with Pyongyang

Posted on April 20, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Uncategorized, World // 0 Comments

A US-sponsored draft of UN Security Council statement condemning Pyongyang’s missile test, which some media claimed had been blocked by Russia, was actually withdrawn by Washington after a wording disagreement, Moscow said.

The statement was to condemn the latest failed ballistic missile test by North Korea, but failed to get through the top security body on Wednesday, 19.04.2017.

“Russia is slowing this down, and it is not clear why,” an unnamed diplomat apparently familiar with the negotiations said to CBS News. “The US wanted to get the message out.”

According to the office of the Russian envoy to the UN, there was indeed disagreement over the draft statement, because the US had failed to mention “dialogue” as the path towards settling the conflict over the North Korean missile program.

“This wording is a quote from paragraph 48 of the latest UNSC Resolution 2321, which imposed sanctions against DPRK [North Korea] and was unanimously passed by the Council in 2016. The wording didn’t cause any doubts from the American delegation previously,” the says the Russian statement said.

Russia considers the mentioning of dialogue “politically important” in this case and insisted on including it in the statement.

This wording is a quote from paragraph 48 of the latest UNSC Resolution 2321, which imposed sanctions against DPRK [North Korea] and was unanimously passed by the Council in 2016. The wording didn’t cause any doubts from the American delegation previously,” the Russian statement said.

Russia considers the mentioning of dialogue “politically important” in this case and insisted on including it in the statement.

About Europe correspondent (159 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: