PM May welcomes EP president Tajani

Antonio Tajani stressed the importance of a deal to safeguard people’s rights in the wake of Brexit during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May this morning. “The European Parliament’s message is clear: strongly defending their interests is our first priority,” he said. The Parliament President was in London to discuss the institution’s position on the Brexit negotiations, which was adopted in plenary on 6 April. He also invited May to address the Parliament.

.@Europarl_EN will play key role in defending citizens' rights. I'm glad to listen to your concerns in person, we're on your side. #Brexit pic.twitter.com/ncG59mc7MY — EP President Tajani (@EP_President) April 20, 2017

In a press conference following the meeting, Tajani underlined the importance of an agreement on the rights of Europeans living in the UK and UK citizens living in the EU: The students, workers and families are valuable members of society and deserve some certainty regarding their future.”

In addition to meeting the Prime Minister, Tajani was also due to meet representatives from NGOs to discuss what people’s main concerns were regarding the Brexit negotiations.