Russia bans Jehovah’s Witnesses

The Supreme Court of Russian Federation ruled on April 20, 2017 that the Jehovah’s Witnesses organization should be closed down and no longer allowed to operate legally in Russia, Human Rights Watch said today. The ruling, which affects more than 100,000 Jehovah’s Witness worshippers across Russia.

“The Justice Ministry, which had petitioned the Supreme Court to close the Jehovah’s Witnesses organization, should withdraw the case and refrain from taking further measures that violate its obligations to respect the Jehovah’s Witnesses organization’s right to freedom of religion and to association.” – says the statement of the Human Rights Watch. The Jehovah’s Witnesses organization said it will appeal the ruling to the European Court of Human Rights.