Two gunmen with Kalashnikov’s killed a policeman in cental Paris

A police officer was shot dead and another seriously wounded by two Kalashnikov-wielding gunmen on the Champs Elysees in central Paris tonight.

Un policier tué et un autre grièvement blessé sur les Champs-Élysée ce soir — UNITÉ SGP POLICE (@UNITESGPPOLICE) April 20, 2017

French police said that the incident was probably a ‘terrorist act’ and the world famous avenue was on lockdown by 9pm.

Heavily armed officers had flooded the tourisic area and a third individual – believed to be the killer – was also hurt and ‘neutralised’, according to police sources.

Reports suggest ‘at least’ two people were involved in the attack which took place as presidential candidates took part in a TV debate nearby.