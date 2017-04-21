Champs-Elysée terrorist – ‘The Belge’

The attack, which took place around 21:00 (1900 GMT) on the 20th of April, in the heart of Paris on Champs-Elysée avenue was almost immediately claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group, previously claiming the other terrorist acts in France, that killed 238 people since 2015.

“The gunman of the attack on the Champs-Elysees in central Paris is Abu Yussef the Belge (Abu Yessef Le Belge or Belgiki), and he is one of the fighters of the Islamic state,” – says the statement released by Amaq – the site of IS propaganda.

According to sources close to the investigation, the aggressor shot dead is a 39-year-old Frenchman, who was already the subject of a counter-terrorism investigation under his real name Karim Cheurfi. This raises the question if it is the same man. However it is the other issue which is more persistent:

“How to explain to the families that #KarimCheurfi was free in spite of the conviction for triple attempt to assassinate policemen?” – puts forward a rhetoric question Marion Marechal Le Pen from Front National party.

Comment expliquer à la famille que #KarimCheurfi était en liberté malgré sa condamnation pour triple tentative d'assassinat de policiers ? — Marion Le Pen (@Marion_M_Le_Pen) April 21, 2017

However the terrorist’s name ‘Al Belgiki’ is pointing again at the ‘den of terrorism’ Belgium, notorious for creating a no-go zone from a residential area Molenbeek, where the Socialist mayor was lavishly handing out Belgium passports and social security benefits to migrants from Africa and Middle East for almost two decades. Gradually Molenbeek turned into a breeding ground for terrorists and IS fighters. Today Belgium has the biggest number of foreign fighters per capita, ‘overrepresented’ in Islamic State. According to different open sources there are up to 500 Belgium citizens involved in jihad in Middle East. A number of them come back to Europe with a destructive mission.

Karim Cheurfi identified as real name of shooter in Paris attack: https://t.co/3yW708ITZ3 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) April 21, 2017