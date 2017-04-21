Russia to revoke citizenship from terrorists

The State Duma – the lower chamber of Russian parliament will consider a draft bill proposing to effectively strip those convicted on terrorism-related charges of citizenship. President Vladimir Putin first suggested the concept after following the St. Petersburg Metro attack.

The bill has been put forward by the leaders of all four State Duma factions: United Russia, Communist party, Fair Russia, and Liberal Democratic Party. The draft legislation proposes amendments to be made to the Article 22 of the Federal law on Russian citizenship since the Russian Constitution directly prohibits to strip Russians of their citizenship.