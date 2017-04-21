President Juncker to receive philanthropist Soros

Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and several Commissioners will meet US billionaire philanthropist George Soros on the 27th of April within a framework of consultations on a new Hungarian law that could allow to dismantle a university Soros funds there.

The Central European University (CEU) is at the heart of the latest argument between Budapest and Brussels, which voices concern that Hungarians are infringing on rule of law and democratic standards.

The Commission’s spokeswoman said its deputy head Frans Timmermans and two other commissioners will also meet Soros next week, after Brussels already threatened Hungary with legal action over rights and freedoms issues and the Soros university.

