Germany spied on Interpol and Europol

Posted on April 22, 2017 by Europe correspondent in World // 0 Comments

Germany’s BND foreign intelligence agency spied on the Interpol international police agency for years and on the group’s country liaison offices in dozens of countries such as Austria, Greece and the United States, a German magazine Der Spiegel said.

No comment was immediately available from the BND, Interpol or Europol.

Der Spiegel magazine, citing documents it had seen, said the BND had added the email addresses, phone numbers and fax numbers of the police investigators to its sector surveillance list.

In addition, the German spy agency also monitored the Europol police agency Europol which is based in The Hague, the magazine said.

