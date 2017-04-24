Marine Le Pen stepped down as a leader of Front National

In a message to her supporters Marine Le Pen informed them, that she will ‘take vacation’ from leading the Front National party, and will stay only the candidate for the presidency of France.

Taking into consideration the careful wording ‘take vacation’, one might conclude it is a temperate solution for the coming two weeks until the 7th of May election day. However there a lot of speculations about the decision, including a the necessity for a rupture with the party’s past. However the electorate is awaiting the clarifications of the motives for the awkward move.

"Je me mets en congé de la présidence du @FN_officiel : je ne suis plus que la candidate à la présidentielle." #JT20h pic.twitter.com/4XaLe8rcIq — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) April 24, 2017