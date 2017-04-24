News Ticker

Marine Le Pen stepped down as a leader of Front National

Posted on April 24, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Politics // 0 Comments

In a message to her supporters Marine Le Pen informed them, that she will ‘take vacation’ from leading the Front National party, and will stay only the candidate for the presidency of France.

Taking into consideration the careful wording ‘take vacation’, one might conclude it is a temperate solution for the coming two weeks until the 7th of May election day. However there a lot of speculations about the decision, including a the necessity for a rupture with the party’s past. However the electorate is awaiting  the clarifications of the motives for the awkward move.

About Europe correspondent (179 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: