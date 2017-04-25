Scottiish voters unsupportive of second referendum

Most Scottish voters do not wish another referendum on independence from the United Kingdom and support for secession itself enfeebled, according to a Kantar survey.

Scots voted by a wide margin to remain in the European Union in last June’s referendum, clashing with the UK as a whole which voted to leave.

Scotland’s devolved government, run by the Scottish National Party (SNP), says this means the country should be given a new chance to decide whether it wants to split from the UK. The central government in London opposes this idea as not timely.

Scottish independence voting intention: Yes: 37%

No: 55% (via Kantar TNS / pre-May announcement) — Scotland Elects (@scotelects) April 24, 2017