Scottiish voters unsupportive of second referendum

Posted on April 25, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Europe // 0 Comments

Most Scottish voters do not wish another referendum on independence from the United Kingdom and support for secession itself enfeebled, according to a Kantar survey.

Scots voted by a wide margin to remain in the European Union in last June’s referendum, clashing with the UK as a whole which voted to leave.

Scotland’s devolved government, run by the Scottish National Party (SNP), says this means the country should be given a new chance to decide whether it wants to split from the UK. The central government in London opposes this idea as not timely.

