Moscow wishes to continue talks with EU

The European Union’s sanctions imposed on Russia in 2014 were mentioned during Monday’s talks, 24.04.2017, with the top EU diplomat Federica Mogherini, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow.

“As far as the sanctions are concerned, this issue was touched upon,” – Lavrov confirmed.

“We never raise this issue because sanctions are part of those artificial problems that hamper our relations with the European Union,” he added.

Russian diplomatic noticed that Mogherini confirmed the European Union wanted “everybody” to implement the Minsk agreements, the Russian foreign minister said.

“As you understand, this includes the Kiev government, the Donetsk and Lugansk militias, as well as the European Union, because Germany and France acted on behalf of the European Union. In addition, all these agreements were approved by the United Nations Security Council,” – reminded Lavrov.

“But if everybody should implement the agreements, then Russia, apparently, should make Donetsk and Luganks, who signed the Minsk accords, strictly abide by their obligations while Germany and France should ensure that the Ukrainian government does the same,” he continued. “We are ready to do our part but unfortunately, Kiev has been avoiding direct dialogue with the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and the the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic though it is written in black and white in the Minsk documents.”

Lavrov confirmed that there was no alternative to the Minsk agreements.

Problems in relations of Russia and the European Union should be discussed and no artificial obstacles should be made out of them, the Russian foreign minister stressed.

“Despite the systemic problem, we still have a wish to continue talks. We hope that there will be a wise assessment of developments.”