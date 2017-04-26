News Ticker

Turkey to reconsider joining EU

Posted on April 26, 2017 by Europe correspondent in World // 0 Comments

President Tayyip Erdogan told he will reconsider the position on joining the European Union if Turkey was kept waiting much longer and if the current attitude, described by him as a ‘hostile mentality’ of some member states persists.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) , a leading human rights body, to put Turkey on a watch list was “entirely political” and Ankara did not recognize the move, Erdigan said.

Erdogan also indicated he is ready to take the question of EU accession to a referendum, because Turkey could not wait ‘indefinitely’ after 54 years at the door.

 “In Europe, things have become very serious in terms of the extent of Islamophobia. The EU is closing its doors on Turkey and Turkey is not closing its doors on anybody,” Erdogan said in an interview at the presidential palace in Ankara.
About Europe correspondent (183 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: