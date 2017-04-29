News Ticker

Brexit: UK blocks funds ahead of ‘divorce’ talks

Posted on April 29, 2017

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker sait to reporters at Brexit Summit, where EU leaders gathered to endorse the guidelines  for their negotiator Michel Barnier, that the UK had blocked billions of euros/dollars in EU spending last week.

“It would be desirable and it would facilitate the beginning of the negotiations if the UK were to be able to withdraw the reserve it has entered,” Juncker said having in views #Brexit talks.

The two-year process is expected to begin after the UK parliamentary election on June 8, which Prime Minister Theresa May called this month in attempt to amplify the support to her government.

British officials said it was due to the election that its diplomats passed the message to the EU that they could not approve a package of some 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in spending measures on Wednesday, out of respect for the pre-vote situation when ministers hold off deciding on “sensitive issues”.

