May for ‘right’ deal for Britain

After the EU27 leaders endorsed guidelines on Brexit at Brussels summit on Saturday, 29.04.2017, warning Britons to have “no illusions” about swiftly securing a new relationship to retain access to EU markets and to be prepared for the complexity of issues such as residency rights for EU citizens.

However the biggest issue of al is a financial settlement, because the EU27 sees Brexit as a ‘divorce’, and expects vast sums of money to be paid up to 2020 within the EU multiannual financial framework.

“What this shows, and what some of the other comments we’ve seen coming from European leaders show, is that there are going to be times when these negotiations are going to be tough,” May told the BBC.

On #Marr, I explained why we need strong and stable leadership – to get the right deal for Britain and make it an even better place to live: pic.twitter.com/x0iKdbowFC — Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 30, 2017