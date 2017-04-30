Trump thrashed ‘mainstream (fake)’ media

At 100 days celebration the US president Trump waged an attack against the media, reminding that he was not attending the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, breaking tradition with the other US presidents. “I could not possibly be more thrilled than to be more than 100 miles away from Washington’s swamp, spending my evening with all of you and with a much, much larger crowd and much better people, right?”

DC Media elites in their tuxedos last nite ripping Trump. Blue jeans wearing Americans in Harrisburg last nite cheering Trump. The divide. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 30, 2017

Trump then blamed the media of delivering “fake news” and said if their job was to tell the truth, then they deserved “a big, fat failing grade” with their current performance. “They are a disgrace,” he concluded.

Mainstream (FAKE) media refuses to state our long list of achievements, including 28 legislative signings, strong borders & great optimism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2017