Trump thrashed ‘mainstream (fake)’ media

Posted on April 30, 2017 by Europe correspondent in International // 0 Comments

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the media regarding donations to veterans foundations at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson - RTX2F0UL

At 100 days celebration the US president Trump  waged an attack against the media, reminding that he was not attending the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, breaking tradition with the other US presidents. “I could not possibly be more thrilled than to be more than 100 miles away from Washington’s swamp, spending my evening with all of you and with a much, much larger crowd and much better people, right?”

 

Trump then blamed the media of delivering “fake news” and said if their job was to tell the truth, then they deserved “a big, fat failing grade” with their current performance. “They are a disgrace,” he concluded.

