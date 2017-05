German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia, has arrived in the oil-rich kingdom without a headscarf for talks with the King.

Merkel was greeted by King Salman and other officials upon her arrival at the western city of Jeddah on Sunday, The Independent reported.

The 62-year-old like other female Western visitors did not cover her hair upon arrival in the conservative Islamic kingdom.

In #SaudiArabia German Chancellor #Merkel urged Saudi King to end bombing in Yemen and support a UN-led peace process to end war pic.twitter.com/iQVJvQQz9y — DW | Politics (@dw_politics) May 1, 2017