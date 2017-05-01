Europol envigorates counter-terrorism

Today, on 1 May 2017, Europol’s new Regulation enters into force and takes effect in all EU Member States. The new regulation was adopted on 11 May 2016, when the European Parliament voted on updated powers that will enable Europol to step up efforts to fight terrorism, cybercrime and other serious and organised forms of crime. With the new regulation Europol is established as the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation with a view to supporting cooperation among law enforcement authorities in the Union.

“Europol welcomes the new regulation and thanks the European Parliament, Council of the European Union and the European Commission for placing their trust in a reformed and stronger Europol. The new powers will improve Europol’s ability to support EU Member States in the fight against terrorism and organised crime at a time when Europe faces many challenging security threats,” = Europol’s Director Rob Wainwright said.

Europol’s new regulation introduces a number of changes to the structure of the organisation and how it works. But the essence of Europol’s existence remains unchanged: Europol shall support and strengthen action by the competent authorities of the Member States and their mutual cooperation in preventing and combating serious crime affecting two or more Member States, terrorism and forms of crime which affect a common interest covered by a Union policy.

The new EU regulation will make it easier for Europol to set up specialised units to respond immediately to emerging terrorist threats and other forms of serious and organised crime. It also includes clear rules for existing units or centres such as the European Counter Terrorism Centre (ECTC) and the European Union Internet Referral Unit (EU IRU), both hosted at Europol. The new regulation will enhance Europol’s mandate to ensure that it is fully equipped to counter the increase in cross-border crimes and terrorist threats. The new powers will also improve Europol’s ability to act as the EU’s information hub in the fight against terrorism and serious organised crime.

