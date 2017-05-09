News Ticker

Migrants storm border in Spain

Posted on May 9, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Immigration, Uncategorized // 0 Comments

A crowed of 300 strong sub-Saharan African migrants stormed the six-metre razor-wire fence between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla early morning hourse on Tuesday, 9.05.2016, at least hundred of them successfully crossed the border, police said.

Three police officers were injured and required medical attention after the 0500 GMT incident. Illegal migrants threw stones at border security, Spanish police added.

Spain’s two enclaves in Morocco, Ceuta and Melilla, are often used as entry points into Europe by African migrants, who either climb over border fences or try to swim along the coast. (PHOTO: illustration)

About Europe correspondent (225 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: