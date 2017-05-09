Migrants storm border in Spain

A crowed of 300 strong sub-Saharan African migrants stormed the six-metre razor-wire fence between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla early morning hourse on Tuesday, 9.05.2016, at least hundred of them successfully crossed the border, police said.

Three police officers were injured and required medical attention after the 0500 GMT incident. Illegal migrants threw stones at border security, Spanish police added.

Spain’s two enclaves in Morocco, Ceuta and Melilla, are often used as entry points into Europe by African migrants, who either climb over border fences or try to swim along the coast. (PHOTO: illustration)

