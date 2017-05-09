Russia celebrates Victory Day

A total of 72 military helicopters and planes will fly over the Red Square and Kremlin in Moscow on May 9 as part of the WWII Victory Day Parade.

The country’s famous aerobatic team the Russian Knights scheduled to demonstrate their aerobatic skills flying the brand-new Su-30SM jets, Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Col. Gen. Viktor Bondarev said to Rossia TV channel.

“The most advanced types of aircraft operated by the Aerospace Forces will be demonstrated…. For the first time our Russian Knights will fly over on the Su-30SM jets. The group has already retrained to this type and performed in this composition,” Bondarev said. On the ground, Russian S-400 air defense systems, surface-to-air missile launchers Pantsir-S1 and recently developed Pantsir-SA will take part in the parade, the military official added. PHOTO: illustration

LIVE: Preparations are almost over in Moscow for the #VictoryDay parade on Red Square https://t.co/0zAu3sw3U3 pic.twitter.com/N2yUCvkmjH — Ruptly (@Ruptly) May 9, 2017