Juncker for dialog with Russia

Posted on May 11, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Politics // 0 Comments

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker is pictured during a meeting with the EU Parliament leader, the President of the European Council, and the Dutch Prime Minister (not pictured) at the EU Headquarters in Brussels on June 24, 2016. European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on June 24, 2016 denied that Britain's shock vote to leave the EU was the start of a process of disintegration for the bloc. / AFP / POOL / FRANCOIS LENOIR (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS LENOIR/AFP/Getty Images)

The president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker told he was looking to mend relations with Russia despite differences over Ukraine and Crimea, in an interview with a Romanian newspaper. (PHOTO: illustration)

Speaking with the Adevarul daily, Juncker admitted the EU relations with Moscow were hindered by mistrust but added they had not been entirely severed and needed to be repaired.

“I think we can do that,” Juncker said. He stressed that channels of communication between Moscow and Brussels should remain open because the world needs more co-operation and not confrontation.

