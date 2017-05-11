Juncker for dialog with Russia

The president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker told he was looking to mend relations with Russia despite differences over Ukraine and Crimea, in an interview with a Romanian newspaper. (PHOTO: illustration)

Speaking with the Adevarul daily, Juncker admitted the EU relations with Moscow were hindered by mistrust but added they had not been entirely severed and needed to be repaired.

“I think we can do that,” Juncker said. He stressed that channels of communication between Moscow and Brussels should remain open because the world needs more co-operation and not confrontation.