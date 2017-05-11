Tusk for Brexit ‘good will’

“…We confirmed our strong commitment to the transatlantic relationship, and to further strengthening security cooperation, including between NATO and the EU” – said President Donald Tusk after his meeting with Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg.

“… Let me make a general remark about Brexit. These negotiations are difficult enough as they are. If we start arguing before they even begin, they will become impossible. The stakes are too high to let our emotions get out of hand. Because at stake are the daily lives and interests of millions of people on both sides of the Channel. We must keep in mind that in order to succeed, today we need discretion, moderation, mutual respect and a maximum of good will.” – said President Donald Tusk after his meeting with Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg.

EU-Norway relations are close and continue to evolve. We will have a close dialogue throughout Brexit talks. https://t.co/ZAbrZhtOuR pic.twitter.com/8xR7UKAWYt — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) May 4, 2017