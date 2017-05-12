May ‘in favour’ of fox-hunting

The Prime Minister says she has “always been in favour of fox-hunting” and will recommit to the 2015 Conservative Manifesto promise to give Parliament the chance to make a decision.

“This is a situation on which individuals will have one view or the other, either pro or against” – said May during a visit to Leeds.

“As it happens, personally I have always been in favour of fox-hunting, and we maintain our commitment, we have had a commitment previously as a Conservative Party, to allow a free vote.”

“It would allow Parliament the opportunity to take the decision on this.”

Today's twitter poll: Theresa May wants a new vote to end the ban on foxhunting. Do you agree the ban should end? — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) May 10, 2017

The Labour government banned fox-hunting in England and Wales in 2004 but the issue has remained highly divisive.

A vote for the Tories is quite literally a vote for shredding foxes to pieces with dogs. https://t.co/OK4xztPYx7 — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) May 9, 2017

David Cameron dropped the plan for a vote due to lack of support and in December 2015 sports minister Tracy Crouch said that Parliament “had better things to do than bringing back hunting foxes with hounds”.