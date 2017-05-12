News Ticker

May ‘in favour’ of fox-hunting

Posted on May 12, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Wildfare, Wildlife // 0 Comments

The Prime Minister says she has “always been in favour of fox-hunting” and will recommit to the 2015 Conservative Manifesto promise to give Parliament the chance to make a decision.

“This is a situation on which individuals will have one view or the other, either pro or against” – said May during a visit to Leeds.

“As it happens, personally I have always been in favour of fox-hunting, and we maintain our commitment, we have had a commitment previously as a Conservative Party, to allow a free vote.”

“It would allow Parliament the opportunity to take the decision on this.”

The Labour government banned fox-hunting in England and Wales in 2004 but the issue has remained highly divisive.

David Cameron dropped the plan for a vote due to lack of support and in December 2015 sports minister Tracy Crouch said that Parliament “had better things to do than bringing back hunting foxes with hounds”.

