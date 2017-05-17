EP: Barnier intends to have Brexit deal

There is no figure for a financial settlement between Britain and the European Union yet, because it can only be established once both sides agree on a common methodology of calculations and taking into account the date of exit, the EU’s Brexit chief negotiator said at European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg, 17.05.2017

“The figures will depend on the methodology we adopt and the actual date of the UK’s exit. It is not me who will set a figure,” – Michel Barnier said addressing MEPs.

Barnier underlined that he had no intention of ending up without sealing a deal with the UK on the terms of Britain’s departure in 2019, and hoped to reach an agreement that in collaboration with the UK government, rather than negotiate against it. (Photo: illustration)