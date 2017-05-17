Guterres addresses Europarliament

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres delivered a formal speech to MEPs on Wednesday, 17.05.2017 at noon.

The UN Secretary-General address the situation in Syria, the refugee crisis and the EU’s key role in implementing the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Parliament’s President Antonio Tajani and Mr Guterres held a joint press conference after the formal sitting.

UN Secretary-General Guterres arrives in Strasbourg and will address MEPs #EPlenary at 12:00. Watch it live at https://t.co/RHqE9j3vIA pic.twitter.com/qdeo4d60aT — EU Parliament Photo (@Europarl_Photo) May 17, 2017

António Guterres was UN High Commissioner for Refugees from June 2005 to December 2015 and Prime Minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002. He succeeded Ban Ki-moon as UN Secretary-General on 1 January 2017.

Antonio Guterres is widely seen as an outspoken and effective advocate for refugees with the potential to strike a radically new tone on human rights at a time of great challenges.