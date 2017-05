President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko sings a legislative act on granting a visa-free regime to Ukraine (European Parliament, Strasbourg).

“In Strasbourg, on May 17 – as we agreed with our European friends – the relevant legislative act will be solemnly signed. This will probably be one of my most important visits during three years of my presidency,” the president’s statement on the occasion of of granting a visa-free regime to Ukraine.