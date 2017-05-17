News Ticker

MEPs imposing migrants on Hungary

Posted on May 17, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Europe // 0 Comments

According to the MEPs the situation in Hungary justifies the triggering of the procedure which may result in sanctions for Hungary, MEPs say in a resolution adopted on 17.05.2017:  MEPs see serious deterioration of rule of law and democracy; Controversial laws must be suspended or withdrawn; EU funds for Hungary under surveillance.

Wrapping up a previous plenary debate, MEPs say that Hungary’s current fundamental rights situation justifies launching the formal procedure to determine whether there is a “clear risk of a serious breach” of EU values by a Member State. The resolution calls for the launching of Article 7(1). MEPs instruct the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs to draw up a formal resolution for a plenary vote; the Hungarian Government to repeal laws tightening rules against asylum-seekers and non-governmental organisations, and to reach an agreement with the US authorities, making it possible for Central European University to remain in Budapest as a free institution; the European Commission to strictly monitor the use of EU funds by the Hungarian Government.

The MEPs insist that the recent developments in Hungary have led to a serious deterioration in the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights which is testing the EU’s ability to defend its founding values, MEPs say. They also repeated the need for a process to safeguard the EU’s core values supported in the resolution of 25 October 2016.

The resolution was adopted by 393 votes to 221 with 64 abstentions.

About Europe correspondent (255 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: