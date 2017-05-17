MEPs imposing migrants on Hungary

According to the MEPs the situation in Hungary justifies the triggering of the procedure which may result in sanctions for Hungary, MEPs say in a resolution adopted on 17.05.2017: MEPs see serious deterioration of rule of law and democracy; Controversial laws must be suspended or withdrawn; EU funds for Hungary under surveillance.

The EU Commission says it could impose sanctions on Austria, Hungary and Poland if they did not start accepting asylum seekers from June — Diane James (@DianeJamesMEP) May 17, 2017

Wrapping up a previous plenary debate, MEPs say that Hungary’s current fundamental rights situation justifies launching the formal procedure to determine whether there is a “clear risk of a serious breach” of EU values by a Member State. The resolution calls for the launching of Article 7(1). MEPs instruct the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs to draw up a formal resolution for a plenary vote; the Hungarian Government to repeal laws tightening rules against asylum-seekers and non-governmental organisations, and to reach an agreement with the US authorities, making it possible for Central European University to remain in Budapest as a free institution; the European Commission to strictly monitor the use of EU funds by the Hungarian Government.

If I counted well, 67 MEP's of @EPPGroup voted in favour of #Hungary resolution. Against: 93 (including @ManfredWeber). 40 EPP-abstentions. — Christoph Schmidt (@trouwschmidt) May 17, 2017

The MEPs insist that the recent developments in Hungary have led to a serious deterioration in the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights which is testing the EU’s ability to defend its founding values, MEPs say. They also repeated the need for a process to safeguard the EU’s core values supported in the resolution of 25 October 2016.

The resolution was adopted by 393 votes to 221 with 64 abstentions.

@FideszEP Mep @dajcstomi : EP resolution on Hungary is based on lies, biased information, aims to interfere into national elections in 2018. — Sándor Zsíros (@EuroSandor) May 17, 2017