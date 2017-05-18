The Foreign Affairs Council, 18.05.2017, will take stock of the implementation of the EU Global Strategy in the area of security and defence.

Defence ministers will examine the implementation of initiatives agreed in the Council conclusions of 6 March 2017. The discussion is expected to focus on: the possibility of permanent structured cooperation (PESCO); the possibility of a member state-driven coordinated annual review on defence (CARD); strengthening the EU’s rapid response tools, including the EU battle groups; partnerships in the Common Security and Defence Policy.

The Council is expected to adopt conclusions on the implementation of the EU Global Strategy in the area of security and defence. These conclusions and the ministers’ discussion will feed into the implementation report to the European Council due in June 2017.

EU Global Strategy on #security & defence is on the meeting agenda of defence ministers tomorrow. More info: https://t.co/icYIPmeFco #FAC pic.twitter.com/EFkOdhMNTQ — EU Council (@EUCouncil) May 17, 2017