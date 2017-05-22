Davis: no future for ECJ in UK

The UK will not accept the “one-sided” powers of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) as part of a deal to leave the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said, while criticizing an “ideological obsession” with the ECJ decision in Brussels.

The EU27 plan for negotiating Brexit was put forward by the chief negotiator Michel Barnier who approved of starting in June.

#Brexit Secretary David Davis: Great Repeal Bill will provide no future role for the European Court of Justicehttps://t.co/Vbpu3VsZAu pic.twitter.com/LLYYEQOlE3 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 30, 2017

“The deal we reach will need independent and impartial enforcement,” Davis said in a statement in response to the approval of the negotiating directives.

“But an ideological obsession in Brussels with one-sided jurisdiction by the European Court of Justice – in the UK, after we have left the EU – is not acceptable and will not work.”

