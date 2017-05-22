News Ticker

Davis: no future for ECJ in UK

Posted on May 22, 2017

The UK will not accept the “one-sided” powers of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) as part of a deal to leave the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said, while criticizing an “ideological obsession” with the ECJ decision in Brussels.

The EU27 plan for negotiating Brexit was put forward by the chief negotiator Michel Barnier who approved of starting in June.

“The deal we reach will need independent and impartial enforcement,” Davis said in a statement in response to the approval of the negotiating directives.

“But an ideological obsession in Brussels with one-sided jurisdiction by the European Court of Justice – in the UK, after we have left the EU – is not acceptable and will not work.”

 

