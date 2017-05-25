NATO Summit on terrorism

“We have two major items on our agenda: Stepping up NATO’s role in the fight against terrorism and fairer burden sharing in our Alliance. We are making progress on both”, – said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in his opening remarks at Brussels Summit.

“NATO has been actively engaged in the fight against terrorism for many years. Today, we will adopt an action plan to enhance NATO’s contributions. Our largest military operation ever was launched in Afghanistan in a direct response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. 13,000 NATO troops continue to train Afghan forces. We will assess our level of support and the future of the mission. Training local forces is one of the best weapons in the fight against terrorism,” – Stoltenberg continued.

“We are already training Iraqi forces. And our AWACS (Boeing E-3 Sentry-ed) surveillance planes provide information to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. Today, we will decide to expand our support to the Coalition. With more AWACS flight-time, more information sharing and air-to-air refuelling.”

“All 28 Allies are members of the Global Coalition and today, we will agree on NATO’s membership in the Coalition. This will send a strong political message of NATO’s commitment to the fight against terrorism. And improve coordination within the Coalition. But it does not mean that NATO will engage in combat operations”.

Leaders of 28 #NATO members + Montenegro come to Brussels for #NATOmeeting today. Here’s the full programme https://t.co/E82d9s2dYN pic.twitter.com/U2nTWI0JKC — Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) May 25, 2017