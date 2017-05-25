NATO new headquaters in Brussels

“NATO is the most successful Alliance in history because of the remarkable service and sacrifice of the men and women of our armed forces. And because we stand united. And because we change when the world changes” – Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the inauguration ceremony of a new NATO offices building in Brussels.

“The handover of our new headquarters marks the beginning of a new chapter and I want to thank our host nation, Belgium. The thousands of people from across the Alliance who have contributed to this project, and those who are working to ensure a smooth transition, already underway, from our old home across the road.”

“This headquarters will be an emblem of a strong, adaptable Alliance. It will provide state-of-the-art facilities. It is a greener building, helping us to work in new ways. This is a 21st century headquarters for a 21st century Alliance.”