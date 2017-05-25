News Ticker

NATO new headquaters in Brussels

Posted on May 25, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Defense, Uncategorized // 0 Comments

 

“NATO is the most successful Alliance in history because of the remarkable service and sacrifice of the men and women of our armed forces. And because we stand united.  And because we change when the world changes” – Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the inauguration ceremony of a new NATO offices building in Brussels.

“The handover of our new headquarters marks the beginning of a new chapter and I want to thank our host nation, Belgium. The thousands of people from across the Alliance who have contributed to this project, and those who are working to ensure a smooth transition, already underway, from our old home across the road.”

“This headquarters will be an emblem of a strong, adaptable Alliance. It will provide state-of-the-art facilities. It is a greener building, helping us to work in new ways. This is a 21st century headquarters for a 21st century Alliance.”

P_20170525_170124

 

 

About Europe correspondent (267 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: