Explosion next to embassies in Kabul

A public health spokesman informed about at least 67 wounded people had been taken to hospitals around Kabul after a powerful car bomb exploded in the center of Afghanistan’s capital on Wednesday, 31.05.2017, killing or wounding dozens of people and sending clouds of black smoke into the sky above the presidential palace and foreign embassies, according to local officials.

Basir Mujahid, a spokesman for Kabul police, said several people were killed and wounded in the blast near the fortified entrance to the German embassy.

“It was a car bomb near the German embassy, but there are several other important compounds and offices near there too. It is hard to say what the exact target is,” Mujahid said.

#BREAKING: Massive explosion on the gate of the German mission in #Kabul. Damage caused to properties of Indian Embassy in #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/qZynPGZSNb — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 31, 2017

The explosion shattered windows and blew doors off their hinges in houses hundreds of meters away.