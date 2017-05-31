News Ticker

#Kabul: BBC jounralists among injured

Posted on May 31, 2017 by Europe correspondent in World // 0 Comments

Four BBC workers and their Afghan driver were among the victims of the suicide bombing outside the Federal Republic of Germany Embassy in  in Kabul, the corporation announced .

 The driver, a father in his late thirties who had worked for the BBC for more than four years, was killed in the blast. Four journalists were injured, though their wounds were not believed to be life-threatening, the BBC said in a statement.

The huge blast killed at least 80 people and injured more than 350 after what local media reported was a truck or tanker filled with explosives entered the heavily guarded diplomatic quarter.

No group has yet claimed responsibility, but the Taliban has denied involvement.

About Europe correspondent (285 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: