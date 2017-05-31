Kabul: BBC jounralists among injured

Four BBC workers and their Afghan driver were among the victims of the suicide bombing outside the Federal Republic of Germany Embassy in in Kabul, the corporation announced .

BBC Afghan driver Mohammed Nazir died was killed in Kabul attack. He was driving colleagues to the office.

The driver, a father in his late thirties who had worked for the BBC for more than four years, was killed in the blast. Four journalists were injured, though their wounds were not believed to be life-threatening, the BBC said in a statement.

The huge blast killed at least 80 people and injured more than 350 after what local media reported was a truck or tanker filled with explosives entered the heavily guarded diplomatic quarter.

No group has yet claimed responsibility, but the Taliban has denied involvement.

BBC Afghan driver killed and four BBC journalists injured in rush hour car bombing near foreign embassies in Kabul

