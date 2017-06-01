News Ticker

Trump withdraws from Climate Agreement

Posted on June 1, 2017 by Europe correspondent in International // 0 Comments

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will withdraw the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change:

“We’re getting out,” Trump said at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden in which he decried the Paris accord’s “draconian” financial and economic burdens. He said American withdrawal “represents a reassertion of American sovereignty.”

Trump said the United States would begin negotiations either to re-enter the Paris accord or to have a new agreement “on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers.”

About Europe correspondent
journalist

