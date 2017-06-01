Trump withdraws from Climate Agreement

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will withdraw the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change:

“We’re getting out,” Trump said at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden in which he decried the Paris accord’s “draconian” financial and economic burdens. He said American withdrawal “represents a reassertion of American sovereignty.”

#Climat : avec arrogance @realDonaldTrump démontre, une fois encore, qu'il est une insulte à l'intelligence et à la clairvoyance #ShameOnYou pic.twitter.com/mPOR6Rq2iz — FONDATION B. BARDOT (@FBB_PORTEPAROLE) June 1, 2017

Trump said the United States would begin negotiations either to re-enter the Paris accord or to have a new agreement “on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers.”

Trump keeps election promise to ditch the Paris climate accord and everyone is shocked. It's called democracy. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 1, 2017