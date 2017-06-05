News Ticker

Germany to withdraw from Incirlik

Posted on June 5, 2017

Germany has no choice but to withdraw the Bundeswehr deployment from the strategic air base Incirlik, foreign minister said. Authorities have considered several countries for the relocation of the troops, including Jordan.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that it will continue to block a delegation of German lawmakers from visiting the strategic Incirlik air base.

 

 

 

“At the moment, a visit to the NATO base in Konya is possible, not Incirlik,” Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

Turkey’s decision raises the likelihood that Germany’s parliament will push through with the withdrawal of the Bundeswehr troops from Incirlik.

Last month, Ankara prevented the delegation from making the visit, marking the second incident. Turkish officials said their decision was a response to Germany granting asylum to Turkish military personnel accused of participating in a failed coup last year.

