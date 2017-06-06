News Ticker

#NotreDame: Paris policeman attacked with hammer

Posted on June 6, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Security // 0 Comments

According to French police an attacker who harmed policeman with a hammer has been shot and transported to the hospital. The incident took place outside the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris, the most emblematic place in French capital, crowded with toursts. It also next to police headquarters.  The suspect has been wounded in the chest, French media reports. Police discovered two knives in the bag of the assailant. The area is in lockdown.

At the moment the police issued a message, informing that the both policeman and the attacker are transported to hospitals. They also asked to avoid the area.

France is in a state of emergency since attacks by jihadists in Paris left 130 people dead in 2015. The policeman attacked was on duty guarding the historic monument.

 

About Europe correspondent (306 Articles)
journalist

