NotreDame: Paris policeman attacked with hammer

According to French police an attacker who harmed policeman with a hammer has been shot and transported to the hospital. The incident took place outside the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris, the most emblematic place in French capital, crowded with toursts. It also next to police headquarters. The suspect has been wounded in the chest, French media reports. Police discovered two knives in the bag of the assailant. The area is in lockdown.

At the moment the police issued a message, informing that the both policeman and the attacker are transported to hospitals. They also asked to avoid the area.

🔴 Parvis de #NotreDame Situation maîtrisée, un policier blessé, l'auteur des faits a été neutralisé et orienté vers un hôpital — Préfecture de police (@prefpolice) June 6, 2017

France is in a state of emergency since attacks by jihadists in Paris left 130 people dead in 2015. The policeman attacked was on duty guarding the historic monument.

MORE: Paris police warn public to avoid Notre Dame Cathedral area amid reports of gunshots https://t.co/MnyPaRMGky pic.twitter.com/hZJpdiBw20 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 6, 2017