News Ticker

Pundits predict May’s victory in snap elections

Posted on June 8, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Brexit // 0 Comments

General election 2017 live: polls show Tory lead as final hour of voting get under way:

A final opinion poll published on Thursday as Britons vote in a national election showed Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives widening their lead to 8 percentage points from a 5 point lead in its previous survey.

 

A final opinion poll published on Thursday as Britons vote in a national election showed Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives widening their lead to 8 percentage points from a 5 point lead in its previous survey.

 

About Europe correspondent (313 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: