Pundits predict May’s victory in snap elections
General election 2017 live: polls show Tory lead as final hour of voting get under way:
A final opinion poll published on Thursday as Britons vote in a national election showed Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives widening their lead to 8 percentage points from a 5 point lead in its previous survey.
