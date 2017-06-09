‘DUP’ is the megastar!

According to the search engins British electorate spent a great deal of time searching for information about a small Northern Irish party whose 290,000 votes and 10 seats in parliament hold the balance of power in the national parliament representing the United Kingdom’s 65 million people.

One of the most extreme political entities in the British Isles, the 8 MPs of the DUP, is to wag the tail of Mrs May's minority Government — Jon Snow (@jonsnowC4) June 9, 2017

The UK pubic was puzzled by the news that Prime Minister Theresa May would have to turn to the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) for support after unexpectedly losing her parliamentary majority in an election, the Northern Irish party’s website crashed under the weight of inquisitiveness.

So,after electorate declines to endorse her #HardBrexit approach , May stays on through deal with DUP, which wants an even harder #Brexit — Richard Corbett (@RCorbettMEP) June 9, 2017