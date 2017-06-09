News Ticker

‘DUP’ is the megastar!

Posted on June 9, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Brexit // 0 Comments

According to the search engins British electorate spent a great deal of time searching for information about a small Northern Irish party whose 290,000 votes and 10 seats in parliament hold the balance of power in the national parliament representing the United Kingdom’s 65 million people.

The UK  pubic was puzzled by the news that Prime Minister Theresa May would have to turn to the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) for support after unexpectedly losing her parliamentary majority in an election, the Northern Irish party’s website crashed under the weight of  inquisitiveness.

