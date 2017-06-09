News Ticker

EU for de-escalation of Gulf tensions

Posted on June 9, 2017

“The European Union is talking to all sides directly involved in the ongoing tensions and crisis across the Gulf and around the Gulf, in particular within the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council], with two simple messages: one, avoid any further escalation; and, second, engage in a political dialogue, in particular taking advantage of the mediation efforts that Kuwait is putting in place” – Federica Mogherini said.

“These are the two clear, straight forwarding messages that we are passing to our friends in the region”, said the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini after which she described as a “very long, substantial and good” meeting with Foreign Minister [Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman] Al-Thani of Qatar.

