EU-awarded jihadi of Notre-Dame
The European migration policy reaches climax of absurd attributing an award to the Algerian jihadi who later assaulted police with a hammer outside the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, 6.06.2017. Apparently in 2009 Farid Ikken was awarded by the European Union for criticizing racism against migrants, while he worked as a reporter in Sweden, and subsequently received the EU’s ‘National Journalist Prize Against Discrimination’.
‘It has been gratifying that attention has been paid to such important topics as discrimination and diversity’ – Ikken commented on his victory.
