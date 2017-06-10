EU-awarded jihadi of Notre-Dame

The European migration policy reaches climax of absurd attributing an award to the Algerian jihadi who later assaulted police with a hammer outside the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, 6.06.2017. Apparently in 2009 Farid Ikken was awarded by the European Union for criticizing racism against migrants, while he worked as a reporter in Sweden, and subsequently received the EU’s ‘National Journalist Prize Against Discrimination’.

‘It has been gratifying that attention has been paid to such important topics as discrimination and diversity’ – Ikken commented on his victory.

Algerian-born ISIS Notre Dame attacker once received EU award for opposing discrimination against migrants. You couldn't make it up… pic.twitter.com/WENj6B2l8P — LEAVE.EU 🇬🇧 (@LeaveEUOfficial) June 7, 2017