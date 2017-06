Angela Merkel has said she sees no obstacles in the way of beginning Brexit talks as scheduled after Theresa May failed to win a majority in Thursday’s UK election.

The German chancellor said she believed Britain would stick to the timetable, adding the European Union was “ready”.

Mrs Merkel added she hoped Britain would remain a good partner following the talks, due to begin on 19 June.

