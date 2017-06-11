Macron’s reforms depend on #legislatives2017

Today French voters cast their ballots in the first round of a parliamentary election, while pundits expect the centrist President Emmanuel Macron to receive strong majority needed to carry out his ambitious economic and social reforms he proposed.

The vote to elect the lower house’s 577 members – National Assembly – falls a month after Macron, a 39-year-old former Rothschild banker with limited political experience, against the odds won the presidency of the fifth world largest economy.

Macron and his electorate hope to win a leading majority in next week’s second round, it will be another blow for the traditional parties on the right and left which failed to get a candidate into the presidential run-off.

“Politic is not mathematics (…) The legislative take place after the presidential (elections), they obviously are the consequent, amplifying the choice made by French during the presidential elections,” – said Macron’s rival Marine Le Pen, leading Front National party. According to this observation Macron can expect the necessary majority in National Assembly. Polls indicate Macron’s party En Marche! to win comfortable majority, they also predict next blow to two traditional parties, sharing power along the history of the Vth Republic – the Republicans (former) and the Socialists.

