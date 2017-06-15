News Ticker

Brexit talks will start on 19/06

Posted on June 15, 2017

Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis and the European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier will start talks over Britain’s departure from the EU as announced previously by the Prime Minister Theresa May on the 19th of June, Britain’s Department for Exiting the European Union confirmed.

“David Davis, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, and Michel Barnier, the European Commission’s Chief Negotiator, agreed today to launch Article 50 negotiations on Monday, 19 June,” the department said in a statement.

