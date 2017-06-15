Brexit talks will start on 19/06

Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis and the European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier will start talks over Britain’s departure from the EU as announced previously by the Prime Minister Theresa May on the 19th of June, Britain’s Department for Exiting the European Union confirmed.

Now official. Brexit talks begin Monday. pic.twitter.com/lYGCwxpyrJ — Matthew Holehouse (@mattholehouse) June 15, 2017

“David Davis, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, and Michel Barnier, the European Commission’s Chief Negotiator, agreed today to launch Article 50 negotiations on Monday, 19 June,” the department said in a statement.

The delays to Brexit have cost UK taxpayers billions.This could have been spent on investment, public services & jobs but has been wasted pic.twitter.com/SSl5gkVGU3 — David Jones (@DavidJo52951945) June 15, 2017