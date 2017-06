The Senate is expected to pass the Iran and Russia sanctions bill as soon as this week. Absent an agreement, the Senate will take another procedural vote on the legislation on Thursday morning.

Senators voted 97-2 to assemble the deal with an Iran sanctions bill currently being debated on the Senate floor. Republican Sens. Rand Paul and Mike Lee were the only senators to vote against including new Russia penalties in the legislation.

Senate overwhelmingly approves bipartisan agreement to limit Trump's ability to lift Russian sanctions https://t.co/IUT788aS19 pic.twitter.com/pmCTMvgRWW — The Hill (@thehill) June 14, 2017

Tillerson asks for "flexibility" in Russian sanctions https://t.co/5f6Uwm0jOw pic.twitter.com/YYbQHaO16D — The Hill (@thehill) June 14, 2017

