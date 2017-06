Helmut Kohl, who served as German chancellor from 1982 to 1998, has died at the age of 87.

The so-called “father of reunification” was modern Germany’s longest serving chancellor, coinciding with the peaceful end of the Cold War.

Mr Kohl was chancellor of then West Germany between 1982 and 1990, and the reunified Germany between 1990 and 1998.

